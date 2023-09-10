Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Niemach rates Amakhosi forwards - 'They are scared to come out of their shell'

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kenny Niemach has given his verdict on the Soweto giants’ attackers.

Chiefs are still facing the same problems in attack

This comes even after beefing up their strikeforce

A club legend identifies their problem

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi went into the market and signed striker Ranga Chivaviro and Colombian forward Jasond Gonzalez while winger Pule Mmodi arrived from Golden Arrows.

The trio were added to a squad that already had front-runners like Ashley du Preez and Christian Saile Basomboli.

But Chiefs are yet to be prolific upfront, a department they have been finding it hard in recent seasons. Niemach feels the Glamour Boys are still not sharp in attack because their strikers lack arrogance and are "afraid to be themselves."

WHAT WAS SAID: "It's good to see Chiefs' results are improving. It seems they got a plan on how to play but I think they need a striker coach," Niemach told Soccer Laduma.

"Someone who has played the game before who can help the strikers on how to compose themselves when in front of goal. But I understand it's a work in progress as they try to find the true Kaizer Chiefs identity.

"That is to have at least one player who can entertain the crowd. Someone who holds the ball like Doctor Khumalo or Jabu Pule. The thing is they have such players but they are afraid to be themselves.

"They are scared to come out of their shell. We need arrogant players without fear. That's how Doctor and Jabu Pule were.

"We need to see superstars. Supporters pay money to be entertained and see style and arrogance from the players. I think that the identity is lost but Ntseki and Arthur Zwane are bringing it back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Chiefs are yet to form a strikeforce that could be feared in the PSL, Mmodi has shown some potential with three Premier Soccer League goals in four matches, including a brace against AmaZulu.

Saile has a goal to his name while Du Preez has two across all competitions.

They would be hoping to return from the Fifa break and pick up some form that would help Chiefs improve upfront as Chivavairo will be in the hunt for his first-ever goal in Amakhosi colours after injury disrupted him.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants have four assignments to play in September including the MTN8 semi-final, second leg tie against Mamelodi Sundowns.