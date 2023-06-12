Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Mandla Masango open to PSL return but will not settle for peanuts

Mandla Masango has not lost his appetite to play in the Premier Soccer League but he wants a team to dangle a proverbial carrot in front of him.

Masango needs a big contract to convince him to play again

He does not rule out the possibility of returning to the PSL

Masango has not played football for about six years now

WHAT HAPPENED: Mandla Masango, better known as 'Mzimba Shaker' for the skill that he possesses, was once a hit at Kaizer Chiefs and he was so good that he attracted interest from abroad. Masango left Amakhosi in 2015 to join Danish side Randers FC.

When he returned to the Premier Soccer League in 2017, he joined SuperSport United on loan under then-head coach Stuart Baxter, who also enjoyed much success with Masango at Chiefs.

'Mzimba Shaker' left Matsatsantsa A Pitori at the age of 33, and that was the last time he set foot on the pitch as a professional footballer. However, he is open to returning to the PSL but he will not settle for what he feels is not worthwhile.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It’s not a matter of being who and who, it’s a matter of principles. When you are a person you must have your own principles, so I have my own. If my principles and expectations are not met, I’d rather stay at home," Masango was quoted as saying by Sowetan.

"Last time I had an offer, but I won’t mention the team, it was a Premiership team. That person offered me an amount that I could make even when I am at home without waking up. When you speak to people, you must respect their craft.

"I feel some of the clubs don’t respect the craft of the players, which is not right. In rugby and cricket, you won’t find broke players because their craft is being taken seriously," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Masango is not totally opposed to returning to football again, but for now, he wants to focus on his businesses and if a good offer is represented at his door, he might consider it.

"I will continue with my things and if something comes and meets my expectations, I will return. Life is a matter of negotiations, but don’t come to me and disrespect me. As much as I say this, I won’t close any doors," he continued.

WHAT'S NEXT: Since Masango has put out the word that he would not mind coming back, it remains to be seen if any team will table a decent enough offer for him to accept.