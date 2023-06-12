Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mandla Masango has questioned why Arthur Zwane isn't getting the same support afforded overseas coaches at Naturena.

Chiefs won no trophies under Zwane last season

It was a rebuilding project with the rookie coach

Masango comments on their season

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane endured a difficult season at Kaizer Chiefs in his first-ever job as head coach of a top-flight league side. He was responsible for leading a rebuilding project at Chiefs, preferring younger players.

But the Soweto giants then finished the season trophyless and failed to qualify for a Caf club competition.

For the better part of last term, Zwane received a lot of criticism, from player transfers to an uninspiring brand of football, as Amakhosi struggled for consistency.

Nevertheless, Masango questioned why Zwane was being criticised while some overseas coaches at the club have been afforded more time to stamp their authority on the side.

WHAT MASANGO SAID: “Chiefs are in a rebuilding phase, so success mustn’t be expected instantly. Arthur is a local coach, he has done well," said Masango as per Sowetan Live.

"He deserves a chance and also you guys as journalists need to support him. Don’t bash him because sometimes you guys have power to make the person and to break a person. Support him, be more positive.

“We had coaches from overseas previously. When are we going to have our local coaches who get the support like international coaches?

“There are a lot of youngsters in that team. I was a youngster myself at some stage, so it takes time for a team with as many youngsters to click. You can’t just expect instant results...it’s a process.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first time for Masango to support Zwane. The former Amakhosi midfielder has previously called for patience regarding his former teammate.

His backing for Zwane comes as the coach's job appears to be on the line. Last week, reports emerged that the Soweto giants have enquired about Young Africans coach Nasreddine Nabi who led the Tanzanians to last season's Caf Confederation Cup final.

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi has also been linked with Chiefs amid remarks from his agent that there have been informal approaches for the coach's services.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi fans are anxiously waiting to see how Chiefs will go about their transfer business this winter as they bid to make up for most signings who flopped last season and seriously challenge for trophies.

They are also following, with keen interest, to see if Zwane will remain as Amakhosi head coach.