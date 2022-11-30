Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Macamo slams club's transfer policy: 'Signings not prepared to play for Amakhosi'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Jose Macamo has criticised Amakhosi’s signings, saying the new players lack the mentality to play for the club.

Chiefs signed a number of players each season

But the new additions fail to change the club's fortunes

A club legend now comments on the transfer policy

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane signed nine players for the 2022/23 season but none has become a standout performer. Even in recent seasons, the Soweto giants struggled to find players who took the Premier Soccer League by storm. This has seen the club’s trophy drought continuing, seven years after lifting their last PSL title.

Macamo says the club “cannot continue like this” as he urges Chiefs to bring in players who are prepared for the huge challenge of representing Amakhosi.

WHAT MACAMO SAID: "Chiefs has to be always about winning trophies because this is what I know about the club,” Macamo told KickOff.

“The Chiefs that I relate to is the one associated with winning trophies and I think anyone who is being signed by Chiefs must now be told this so that it keeps ringing in their heads every day. Kaizer Chiefs cannot continue like this anymore.

“I think some of the players that have come to the club in recent years have not been prepared enough and conditioned right mentally to play for Chiefs. Playing for Chiefs should feel different all the time and you need to be worried when you are not contributing to the club’s success because this is a club that provides heaven for you so why not do the same in repaying them.

“When I went to Chiefs my mind was prepared the right way and I knew that winning trophies should be normal just like having opponents that will make it difficult for you because they also want to play for Chiefs. It is painful that Chiefs has not won trophies for such a long time. I know Chiefs for being a club that will support its players and coaches so I’m sure a trophy is coming soon.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2014/15 league title was the last piece of silverware Chiefs won. Since then, they have been struggling to lift trophies. But this season, they still have the league title and the Nedbank Cup to play for after missing out on the MTN8.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Zwane will be hoping to use the current World Cup-enfored break to fine-tune his squad ahead of returning to competitive football with a visit to Golden Arrows.