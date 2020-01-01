Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Letsholonyane 'tired' of lockdown but ‘player safety should come first’

The 37-year-old playmaker speaks about how Covid-19 has affected his football life and his personal business venture

midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has admitted that the coronavirus-induced lockdown is affecting them tremendously but it is necessary because the safety of the players should be prioritised.

Like many other Premier Soccer League ( ) players, the ex- star is training alone at home.

Since joining Highlands Park from SuperSport United last September, the midfielder made nine league appearances before the coronavirus outbreak forced a halt to football games in .

With lockdown regulations restricting several aspects of a footballer's life, including group training and travelling, Letsholonyane says he is now “tired” of the situation although he acknowledges that the measures taken by the government are necessary.

“The safety of the players should come first. We are all tired of the lockdown, but we should be safe and exercise all the necessary measures in order to play the game behind closed doors. I miss my teammates but life come first,” said Letsholonyane as per Sun Sport.

As part of preparing for life after football, the midfielder, who turns 38 in June, has opened a pub and lounge business with former Chiefs teammate Siphiwe Tshabalala.

Lockdown regulations demand that this type of business establishment stay closed.

“Our business isn’t getting returns at the moment. We’ve been hit hard as we haven’t been operating for the past two months with no money coming in,” Letsolonyane continued.

“But once everything is settled, we’ll pick up the pieces. The investment is worth it. We’ll work harder to get it back on track, it’s just that we took a big knock right now.

"Imagine telling other parents we won’t be able to pay them anymore. That’s painful as I am a dad myself.”

Lethsolonyane has enjoyed a club career which includes winning two league titles and as many Telkom Knockout crowns with Chiefs.

He also won two Nedbank Cups with Chiefs and SuperSport but he rates representing South Africa at the 2010 Fifa World Cup as the major highlight of his career.

“My life is a blessing. I won many trophies and played in the Soweto and Tshwane derbies, but nothing beats playing in the World Cup in your own country,” said Letsholonyane.