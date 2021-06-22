Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Letsholonyane: 'I don't know what will happen, whether I will retire or not'

The 39-year-old has already started working towards his coaching badges but is unsure of his next move

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane is torn between carrying on playing or retiring after recently parting ways with TS Galaxy.

Letsholonyane saw limited game time at TS Galaxy last season, just making 11 Premier Soccer League appearances and scoring no goals or contributing any assists.

With most PSL teams starting pre-season in July, the ex-Bafana Bafana star says he is yet to make up his mind on what to do next and will have to consult with his manager.

“I don't know what will happen ... whether I will retire or not. Now it is the off-season and I don't want to get involved in football matters as I'm resting,” Letsholonyane told Sowetan Live.

“I will only think about football towards the start of the new season. Now allow me to rest and not think about football-related issues. I take this time to reflect on the previous season and try to plan what to do differently in the next coming year.

“The club-hunting and all that, I leave it to my manager. In the next few weeks, I will sit down with my manager and plan the way forward and make a decision.”

Towards the end of last season, TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama attributed their decision to release Letsholonyane to allowing him to focus on obtaining his coaching qualifications.

The player himself has given an update on his progress in acquiring his coaching licences.

“I'm left with two or three months to complete my Scottish Uefa B licence. As things stand, all is going well and I'm looking forward to another ... maybe B Safa/Caf licence that will be happening later this year,” said Letsholonyane.

“I don't understand why it is a big deal when footballers take up courses while they are still playing. For me it should be the norm, whether you will be a coach after [playing] or not, the point is you are equipping yourself while you are still playing.”

A number of former PSL footballers have complained about the coronavirus pandemic delaying their studies towards various levels of coaching badges.