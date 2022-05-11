Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khumalo wants Bafana Bafana legend Radebe at Safa

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward Doctor Khumalo has slammed what he feels is the blocking of Bafana Bafana legends to take up positions at Safa.

Without specifically stating how legends are not being given chances to serve as football administrators, Khumalo has questioned why former Bafana captain Lucas Radebe is being shut out of Safa.

This comes as the local football governing body is preparing to go for elections on June 25.

“Just because Lucas [Radebe] said he wants to serve, is there anything wrong with that?” said Khumalo as per Sowetan Live.

“Do you guys know when we went to the DRC, we had to live for five days with Coke and bread only because we couldn’t eat their food? Is that not sacrifice?

“So, why can’t we be part of the structures? Why can’t the likes of Shakes [Mashaba] be part of the structure? How do we expect football to be better in South Africa if people who walked the path can’t be part of it?”

There was drama on Tuesday when Safa presidential hopeful Rida Ledwaba did not show up at the launch of her manifesto to contest the upcoming elections.

Ledwaba’s lawyer Leruma Thobejane claimed his client had been threatened with suspension had she made an address on a public platform.

“I did not want to risk Mama Ria’s candidacy by allowing her to come and address the people here,” said Thobejane according to Sunday World.

“We want her to be able to continue with the elections because we don’t want her to miss out by being suspended or expelled. We received a circular on Friday which was to prohibit her from holding any press conference.”

Former Safa chief executive Dennis Mumble blasted Safa for what he views as the persecution of presidential hopefuls.

“It’s shocking, I was sitting there hoping to see Ria walk in here,” said Mumble as per Far Post.

“Seeing all of you here coming to support the need for change in South African football gets me emotional.”

“First of all, I’m a researcher, I was asked to look deeper into what’s happening in South African football now and analyse the changes that have been made, and the constitutional amendments that have been made.

“What I can tell you right now is that Safa has become a closed society. The constitution is designed to make Safa a closed society because now you have so many impediments to qualification for office in Safa, and South African publications have no right anymore to actually participate in the game unless a few selected individuals have said so, then you will be allowed to do so.

“There’s a governance committee that has been appointed. Under the old constitution, there used to be an electoral committee and that electoral committee’s work was to be governed by the electoral code of the South African Football Association. I wrote that code to make sure that participation is fair, open and transparent.”

Incumbent Safa president Danny Jordaan will be seeking reelection in the upcoming vote.