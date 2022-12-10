Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Khanye tears into Orlando Pirates for 'wrong signing' Martin

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has slammed Orlando Pirates while explaining why he thinks Craig Martin “is not a good signing” for them.

Martin joined Pirates from CT City

He will start officially playing in January

Khanye shares his thoughts on the Martin signing

WHAT HAPPENED? On Thursday, the Buccaneers announced the arrival of Martin from Cape Town City. The 29-year-old was a surprise addition by the Soweto giants and was signed at the same time as striker Ndumiso Mabena who returned to the club as a free agent. Martin will only be eligible to start playing for Pirates when the January transfer window opens.

In his usual fashion of not mincing his words, Khanye says Martin is not energetic and does not suit the Buccaneers’ style of play.

WHAT KHANYE SAID: “Craig Martin is not a good signing, no, very energetic. There are better players that Pirates can play at the wing-back,” Khanye told iDiski Times. “I don’t understand why Orlando Pirates did that. It’s true when they say anything can happen in life. But for me, wrong signing, Martin is a wrong signing. Pirates doesn’t play with speed. Pirates need a right-back that is comfortable, aware, composed on the ball, and knows how to play, Pirates start the ball at the back.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martin is usually a right winger who is also at home as a wing-back. He has been added to the Buccaneers squad that has Thabiso Monyane reclaiming the right-back position to bench Bandile Shandu who is now being preferred more as a right-attacking winger in the few games he has played this season.

Left-footed Monnapule Saleng has also thrived as an inverted right winger and poses a huge threat to Martin’s game opportunities. It appears to be a huge task for Martin to try and muscle his way into the team for regular game time.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTIN? After Pirates face Mamelodi Sundowns on December 30, Martin will be eligible to play for the Buccaneers. Right now he would be pushing to convince coach Jose Riveiro to select him in their first game of 2023 when they visit, interestingly, his former team Cape Town City on January 7.