Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Kannemeyer makes bold Soweto Derby prediction as Orlando Pirates seek revenge

Former Kaizer Chiefs star David Kannemeyer strongly believes Saturday's Soweto Derby encounter between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will fail to produce goals.



The local football heavyweights are scheduled to collide at the iconic Orlando Stadium as they look to close the gap on PSL log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, who are eyeing their fifth successive league championship.



Pirates and Chiefs are placed fourth and third respectively on the league standings, but they are level on points and 19 points behind Sundowns. The winner between Amakhosi and Bucs will climb up to second spot.



Having won the PSL title with both Chiefs and Sundowns during his playing days, Kannemeyer believes the two Soweto giants should forget about winning this season's league championship and will cancel each other out in the Derby on Saturday.



"I watched Pirates yesterday [Wednesday - as they drew 0-0 with Cape Town City]. I think both teams are struggling at the moment. For me, it will be a 0-0 draw. That is my honest opinion," Kannemeyer told GOAL.



"I have been watching what Mamelodi Sundowns have been doing in the last three weeks. I can safely say Sundowns will win the league, if they haven't won it already.



"I don't think no one can challenge Sundowns for the title at the moment. So, this Chiefs and Pirates match will end in a draw."



Bandile Shandu is the most in-form Pirates player having scored four goals in his last five competitive matches including a brace against Libya's Al-Ittihad in the Caf Confederation Cup.



Kannemeyer expects the attack-minded right-back to create problems for Chiefs' defence with experienced left-back Sifiso Hlanti set to miss the game due to injury.



However, the former defender expects Chiefs and Pirates to formulate similar game plans which would lead to the two teams cancelling each other out and the encounter ending in a draw.



"Yes, they will cause havoc on the left side of Chiefs' defence. But Baxter will adopt a defensive approach. He doesn't want to lose the game," he explained.



"The same thing with Pirates as well. I think they will also adopt a defensive approach. The two teams will look to catch each other on the break.



"So, I don't see many goals being scored in this match."



Chiefs secured the Soweto Derby bragging rights in the first round league clash as they edged out Pirates 2-1 at FNB Stadium in November 2021.