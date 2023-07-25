Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Isaacs unimpressed by Ntseki's side - 'There’s a lot of work to be done'

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs is struggling to see much progress in Molefi Ntseki's team.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs gave a glimpse of what to expect from them when they lost 1-0 to Young Africans in a friendly match played in Dar es Salaam last weekend.

It was the first time for most people to watch Amakhosi’s new signings in action for the club. While friendly matches are not usually result-oriented, Isaacs was not impressed by Chiefs’ performance.

WHAT WAS SAID: “There’s a lot of work to be done, I can’t say I was impressed,” Isaacs told KickOff.

“It’s a new team that needs to gel, it’s something that needs patience.

“We looked okay, defensively we looked wise we kept our shape in the middle, we closed the passing lines to the strikers.

“But then again you play against a good side like Yanga they were playing at home, and it was a big day for them.

“As for Chiefs when a new coach comes in, the first thing he works on is the defensive shape, the defensive structure.

“On Saturday you could see the shape is there, there are new players and as time goes on, they will get used to each other.

“What they should work on Chiefs there need to be more penetrative passes, need to be on the same page when attacking, get the ball wide and make early crosses, shots on goals...that is something they need to work on as soon as possible.

"From the performance I don’t know what they’ve done in pre-season I don’t know what they’ve worked on.

“On Saturday it seemed the objective was getting minutes and being injury free, but at the same time a lot needs to be done going forward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even Chiefs fans were not impressed by what they witnessed on Saturday.

Amakhosi are trying to build a squad that will break Mameloldi Sundowns' dominance of the Premier Soccer League. That puts Ntseki under pressure to come up with a very competitive group capable of fighting for trophies.

This comes after Chiefs made a series of transfer blunders in recent years in which they had a squad that struggled to compete for silverware.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi are now preparing to travel to Botswana where they will face Township Rollers at the weekend.