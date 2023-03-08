Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star dismissed as AmaZulu FC suffer shock defeat to Dondol Stars in Nedbank Cup

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Keagan Buchanan was shown his marching orders as AmaZulu FC were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup on Wednesday night.

Fox cancelled out Ekstein's opening goal

Buchanan was dismissed with six minutes left

Usuthu and SuperSport have been eliminated by Dondol

WHAT HAPPENED?: Usuthu succumbed to a 5-4 defeat on penalties to the ABC Motsepe League outfit following a 1-1 draw in a Last 16 encounter at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Hendrick Ekstein's 54th minute goal put AmaZulu in the lead, but Dondol managed to level matters on the hour-mark through Revaldo Fox.

The two teams created chances in extra-time, but they couldn't find the back of the net and ultimately, the game went into a penalty shootout where Chaba Refete emerged victorious.

ALL EYES ON: Keagan Buchanan who was introduced in the 82nd minute as AmaZulu pushed for a late winning goal.

However, the former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder was sent off in the second-half of extra-time at a time when Usuthu were looking to restore their lead.

Buchanan was dismissed after collecting his second yellow card of the match and he will now miss two PSL games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The loss saw AmaZulu become the second team to lose to this season's giant-killers Dondol, who are making their debut in the competition.

The Gauteng club also eliminated SuperSport United, who are five-time winners, in the Last 32 encounter in Tshwane on February 8.

Dondol progressed to the quarter-finals joining Mamelodi Sundowns who defeated Marumo Gallants in the Last 32 clash last week.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AMAZULU?: Usuthu will be determined to bounce back to winning ways when they square off with Stellenbosch FC on March 17.

The Premier Soccer League encounter is scheduled to be played at Danie Craven Stadium.