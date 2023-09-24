Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Blom scores first-ever career goal as St Louis City edge Hlongwane's Minnesota United

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom made history when he led St Louis City to a 2-1 victory away at Minnesota United on Sunday.

Blom was on target for St Louis City

He helped them beat Minnesota

It was his first-ever career goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old was named Man of the Match after scoring the winner in the victory away from home.

He grabbed the winning goal with 17 minutes to go in a match he played the full 90 minutes while another South African Bongokuhle Hlongwane also featured the whole match for the opposite side Minnesota United.

Blom collected the ball on the edge of the box and turned his marker before sending in a beautiful curler into the far post, giving the goalkeeper no chance of stopping the strike.

Article continues below

It was his first-ever goal in his professional career, having spent four-and-a-half seasons in the Premier Soccer League without finding the back of the net.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I'm excited," said Blom after the match. "First-ever goal, I'm happy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Blom's exploits come just as he was named in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the upcoming international friendly matches against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.

The last time out he was snubbed from the final squad that faced Namibia and DR Congo with South Africa coach Hugo Broos citing inconsistent performances for his decision to leave out the midfielder.

Broos then opted to go with Grant Margeman. Blom would be pushing to continue with impressive performances to reclaim his national team spot.

WHAT NEXT FOR BLOM? St Louis host Sporting KC next Sunday and Blom will be hoping to pick up from where he left off and convince Broos to make the Bafana final selection for the October friendlies.