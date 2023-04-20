Safa chief executive officer Tebogo Motlanthe has reacted to Emile Baron's situation as the former Kaizer Chiefs star lives in poverty.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a professional career that spanned at least 16 years including a five-year stint in Europe, a five-year spell at Kaizer as well as turning out for SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits, Baron has fallen on hard times.

The 43-year-old has opened up on how he struggles to feed his family and collects empty bottles for recycling to earn some money.

This has prompted fans of his former Norwegian club Lillestrom SK to do fundraising which has so far raised almost R2 million.

WHAT MONTLANTHE SAID: “I think it’s not a one-off solution that’s needed,” Motlanthe told Sowetan Live. “We need to ask: are we empowering the players so that when they finish their playing days they are still economically sustainable?

“And of course, as much as sometimes it sounds harsh, you can’t have a situation where you have someone who has played, got a lot of money and that money vanishes. It means somewhere, somehow [something has gone wrong].

“We are meeting with the [SA Football] Players’ Union to ask, ‘What do we do to equip players?’ Because it’s not an isolated case — you have many players who are in those dire straits. It needs all stakeholders in the country to say, ‘What do we do to educate players on financial literacy, how do we support players after they’ve finished playing?’.”

AND WHAT MORE? While Motlanthe hails Norwegian football fans for coming to the rescue of Baron, he feels it is just a temporary solution.

He says Baron’s issue is not an isolated case as many South African footballers have found themselves in a familiar situation.

“It is a good gesture by Norway, but is it sustainable? It's not,” said Motlanthe. “Because you have another player who only played locally and South Africans don’t contribute towards him — do you want to blame them and compare it to Norway?

“It’s important for us to come with permanent solutions. It’s a call to everyone, including clubs, and involves legislature. The players’ union has had exciting discussions around sports tax.

“Are we fair in taxing players the same way you do ordinary employees, because their career span is so short? Should the league [PSL] say, ‘Why don't we take some and invest it in the form of a pension’.

“This cannot just be ignored because it’s not isolated, and it’s something that calls all of us to action.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A number of retired South African footballers have gone bankrupt after enjoying celebrated playing careers while earning money.

There are well-documented incidents of prominent figures losing wealth accumulated during their playing careers. Some have managed to get back on their feet while others have sunk into worse situations.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARON? The former Bafana stopper now has an opportunity to pick himself up after money was fundraised for him.

It is to be seen if he will opt to get back to football in another capacity in the future.