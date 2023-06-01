Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star advises Dzvukamanja against leaving Orlando Pirates - 'It is a bad idea'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kelvin Mushangazhike has warned striker Terrence Dzvukamanja against leaving Orlando Pirates.

Dzvukamanja's contract expires in June

Forward has been doing well this season

Former Chiefs midfielder hopes forward will stay

WHAT HAPPENED: Dzvukamanja's future at Pirates has not yet been resolved despite his improved display in the concluded season.

The Zimbabwean contract at Bucs ends in the next couple of weeks but coach Jose Riveiro has hinted he wants the forward to stay beyond the concluded campaign.

Mushangazhike argues suitors will definitely be keen to sign the attacker, but warned him things might not go as planned if he decides to seek a new challenge.

WHAT HE SAID: "[Dzvukamanja] is talented, and considering the character he showed, it’s obvious several clubs will hope to sign, knowing his contract situation," Mushangazhike told Far Post.

"But I think it’s a bad idea for him to move. That would disrupt his rhythm, considering what he faced last season.

"What if adaptation takes longer at a new club? He should stay put. I’m sure he will deliver more next season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzvukamanja scored the winning goal last weekend as Pirates defeated Sekhukhune United 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup final.

It was his eighth goal in the 2022/23 season in which he played 18 games despite early struggles.

His goals helped the team qualify for Caf Champions League as well after finishing second in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT NEXT: Dzvukamanja and his representatives will be hoping a better deal is reached for the striker before the pre-season starts.