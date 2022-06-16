Ex-Kaizer Chiefs player Kannemeyer hits out at Cardoso over ‘childish and careless’ comments

After leaving Amakhosi, the defender made damning allegations against his former teammates, whom he accused of coming to training drunk

Kaizer Chiefs legend David Kannemeyer has termed Daniel Cardoso’s comments on players coming to training drunk as 'careless and childish'.

The defender, who spent seven seasons at Naturena, made the allegations recently after he was released by the Soweto giants.

"I have read the comments by the player and, in my opinion, it is careless, especially now that he has left the club," Kannemeyer said, as per Soccer Laduma.

The 44-year-old former left-back said Cardoso should have used internal channels to air his grievances instead of going public.

"As a senior player, he should have addressed the issue with the concerned player at the time, then he wouldn't have to speak about it in the media afterward as it would have been dealt with," the former Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United defender added.

"When you are at a big club like Chiefs, such matters are handled internally and not in the public eye. Therefore, I think the comments made by him as a bit childish."

Kannemeyer added that Cardoso, who was released with 10 other players after the 2021/22 season ended, only made such comments because he was no longer part of the Chiefs fraternity.

"Is it the truth? We don't know," he concluded.

"These things did not happen during our time. There are two sides to this, we could also say that it is a bitter pill for him to swallow now that he is no longer at the club, therefore, he feels the need to speak out like this."

In his interview, the former Bafana Bafana defender linked Amakhosi’s lack of trophies over the years to the players' attitude and poor signings.

"And you can see it on the field," he said then. "You can see who wants to play and how some players just arrive at training reeking of alcohol because they don’t care.

"I believe that was the biggest effect [problem] we had at Chiefs in the years that I was there."

Despite spending seven seasons with the Soweto giants, the 33-year-old defender did not win any major trophies with them.