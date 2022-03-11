Ex-Kaizer Chiefs’ Permall urges ‘brilliant’ Parker to retire

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Shaun Permall has advised Bernard Parker to retire and assume another role at the Premier Soccer League side.

Since coach Stuart Baxter returned to the club, Parker has often been the most advanced player for Amakhosi as Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic have fallen out of favour and struggled with injuries.

When not playing in the front three, Parker has sometimes also played in a midfield three, but Permall believes it's time for him to move on.

"Parker might be doing well for now, but in the long run, we are not sure, especially at his age," Permall told Soccer Laduma.

"[He has been a] brilliant footballer for the longest time, but I think it's time to move on or retire at Chiefs and take up a role closer to the club.

"Then again, you never know in football. Stranger things have happened."

Permall’s assessment of Parker came a day after Absalom Thindwa asked the Soweto giants to sign a young and hungry striker.

"Nurkovic is aggressive, and he can score goals and make things happen, but does he want to be in the team? Because there was a stage where they were saying he wants to go elsewhere," the retired Chiefs’ striker said.

"If he doesn't want to be in the team, then he's not going to give 100%.

"If he still wants to deliver and wants to stay, they should keep him, or maybe they are just there for financial reasons?

"If that's the case, maybe they should be bringing in another striker as Chiefs are currently rebuilding.

"From where I'm sitting, I think Chiefs deserve more. If they can get a young, hungry striker then they should go for it."

Despite Thindwa and Permall’s comments, recently, Baxter praised Parker after his man-of-the-match performance against Orlando Pirates in the PSL Soweto Derby on March 5.

"So the talk of people saying he’s too old, I think people should absolutely put that one away for a while anyway, because if he plays like that, he gets into any team in the PSL," Baxter said then as the age debate continue to surround the Chiefs’ striking force.

"Bernard ran more than anyone in the team [during the derby], he ran over 13 kms. David Beckham was praised to the high heavens when he ran 12.4km against Greece in a World Cup qualifier for England, Bernard ran over 13."