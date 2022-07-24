The Turkish tactician believes the signing sprees of the Soweto giants is not the right approach if they want to stop the ‘well-organised’ Brazilians

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral believes the two Soweto giants have no chance of catching Mamelodi Sundowns despite their signing spree.

Chiefs and Pirates released a number players at the end of last season and so far, Amakhosi have signed seven while the Buccaneers have acquired six in readiness for the 2022-23 campaign.

Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou, Siyethemba Sithebe, Yusuf Maart, Ashley du Preez and defender Zitha Kwinika are the new signings made by Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane while Pirates’ new tactician Jose Riveiro has so far brought in Tapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Miguel Timm, Evidence Makgopa, Azola Matrose and Shane Saralina.

Article continues below

However, Ertugral, who coached Chiefs in two spells and also managed Pirates, feels this is not the right approach if the two sides want to usurp Sundowns, who have won the last five PSL titles.

“One of the things we undermine in football is continuity. Sundowns have had continuity for five years now after winning the league in succession,” Ertugral told IOL.

“The teams that are following them are buying eight, nine or 10 players, and even more. And it doesn’t work like that. It will never work.

“It is like fine-tuning an orchestra. Everyone can play unplugged. But you won’t listen to that. You’ll listen to an orchestra in fine-tuning. And this is years, and years, of being together.”

“From the most successful teams in the world, you’ll see there’s only two or three transfers that are made and not more. And then, there’s longevity of continuity and processing of the squad. So, again, I don’t think that Sundowns will be challenged in this season.”

The Brazilians have been untouchable in the last decade, claiming seven of the 10 PSL titles while also collecting several domestic cups along the way. They won a treble of the PSL, MTN8 and Nedbank Cup last season and they are favourites for another sweep in 2022-23.

While their rivals have been making many signings, Sundowns have only brought in three new players - midfielder Sipho Mbule and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, both joining from PSL rivals SuperSport United, while Moroccan centre-back Abdelmounaim Boutouil signed from Chabab Mohammedia.

Ethiopian forward Abubeker Nassir has linked up with the Brazilians after agreeing on a deal to join them from Ethiopian Coffee in the January transfer window.

Chiefs and Pirates will hope to take advantage of Sundowns’ exertions in the Caf Champions League since both of them missed out on continental football, having finished fifth and sixth respectively, three points apart, last season.