Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Ngezana gets advice from Mamelodi Sundowns’ Komphela - 'Go and bite them, eat them, don't fear anything'

WHAT HAPPENED? Ngezana signed for Romanian Liga 1 side FCSB last week to end seven seasons as an Amakhosi first-team player. He joins the Romanian giants, formerly known as Steaua Bucharest FC.

It was Komphela who gave Ngezana his professional debut in 2017 and he urged the defender to succeed in Europe after he bade farewell to Chiefs.

WHAT KOMPHELA SAID: “Good luck tata. Always stay humble with controlled aggression. Work even harder and be ready for new unfamiliar challenges,” said Komphela as per iDiski Times.

“Embrace them, smile with them and overcome them to conquer. Take deep and serious pride in your strides.

“Strive not to return anytime soon. Strive to write [your] own history and accomplish your goals and dreams.

“The kid next is drawing inspiration from you. Stay blessed. Go and bite them with your teeth, eat them, don't fear anything. Let them fear you. Enjoy the journey and go make friends.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Komphela's advice to Ngezana not to return to the PSL anytime soon follows a worrisome trend where South African footballers do not last long in Europe.

The likes of Keagan Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Kermit Erasmus, Ryan Moon, Darren Keet, Lorenzo Gordinho, Katlego Mohamme, Haashim Domingo, Andile Jali and Bongani Zungu are some of the current PSL footballers who were back to play domestic football while still at the peak of their careers.

At 25, Ngezana appears to have a number of years ahead of him to enjoy his career in Europe. He will start his new chapter by playing in the Uefa Conference League qualifiers as FCSB claimed a ticket to play in that competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR NGEZANA? The former Amakhosi star now waits for FCSB to regroup for pre-season training and he will join his new teammates to prepare for the 2023/24 term.