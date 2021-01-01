Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sosibo advises Hunt not to rush Billiat back to action

The Zimbabwe international was injured in January but is close to making a return to competitive football

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Calvin Sosibo has sent a message to Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt that Khama Billiat needs “time to adjust” and should not be hurried back to playing matches.

Billiat broke his leg in the 2-0 league defeat by Maritzburg United on January 9 but has since begun training with the rest of the Chiefs squad and is expected to start playing in early April.

With some players resting from the demands of competitive games during the current international break, Sosibo feels it is a good time to recover from injuries but Billiat should not be rushed back to start playing.

“This period works for both the good and the bad. It slows the tempo of the game, players become rusty. But I think at this point it is good for players who have been injured,” said Sosibo on Soweto TV’s Monday Night Football as per Front Runner.

“So those players who have been injured are getting a fair opportunity to actually prepare more and then to be ready to take on the upcoming challenge. I think as a player, Billiat should be played in phases because he is coming from an injury.

“So he is not a player who is going to roll in and play 90 minutes. Let’s give him time to adjust and as a professional I’m sure he has been watching his teammates and wants to add value as well.”

Billiat’s spell on the sidelines meant he missed two Soweto derby league showdowns against Orlando Pirates; the first one in which Chiefs lost 2-1 at the end of January, before Amakhosi won 1-0 last Sunday.

Touching on the recent 100th Soweto derby which went to Chiefs, Sosibo has taken aim at Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s tactics, saying he had no solutions to deal with Amakhosi's plans.

“It was a good and balanced game. Chiefs applied themselves very well in this game,” Sosibo said.

“I think they planned for any ammunition Pirates were going to launch in the sense that the last time when they lost, they actually played counter-attacks. Their play was more of playing behind them. So what Chiefs now did was to apply a very low block and try to play in the final third of Orlando Pirates.

“Orlando Pirates were not able to find solutions in terms of how to break the low block. For me I would have thought that Zinnbauer since he was not playing with a top striker, he was actually going to maintain maximum width and try to break them from the side because they were not playing in crosses but always running into the box.

“Naturally if you are playing inverted wingers you always have that space moving in."

After the international break, Chiefs host Wydad Casablanca in a Caf Champions League match on April 3, before resuming Premier Soccer League business three days later by welcoming Stellenbosch.