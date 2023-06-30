Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama has announced his retirement from football owing to injuries.

WHAT HAPPENED: The 32-year-old has been out of action since March 22 owing to a knee injury.

He was released by Chiefs at the end of the 2021/22 season but has been on the sidelines hoping to recover, which has not been the case.

The ex-South Africa international revealed he was misdiagnosed which has contributed to his exit from active football.

WHAT HE SAID: "After being miraculously misdiagnosed with [medial collateral ligament] and meniscus tears when in fact I had torn my [Anterior cruciate ligament] and made it worse whilst rehabilitating the wrong places, today marks a very sad day for me as I have to call time on my football chapter as a player," Manyama posted on his social media accounts.

"[However] it is one I take with my head held high because never did I think I would be so blessed to showcase my talent and meet so many wonderful souls along the way, and for that I want to thank my family for the undying support.

"From when I was a little boy... and thanks to all the junior teams I played for... I would like to thank... Everyone associated with these wonderful institutions for the opportunity and trust I enjoyed all of it, the good and bad days, the ups and downs.

"End of the day, life-long memories and bonds were made with everyone that cheered my name, criticized me, advised me, looked up to me, and even those that are still going to criticize me after this thank you.

"To all my ex-teammates and coaches, opponents, [and] everyone associated with this wonderful game, it has been an honour to be able to compete in this era of so many special players.

"As I go in for my fourth surgery on this knee I ask for [God's] protection once again there are many of you I didn’t mention, [thank you so much] see you guys very soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manyama started his senior career at Ajax Cape Town in 2010 where he lasted until SuperSport came for his services in 2013. The midfielder also turned out for Cape Town City in the 2016/17 season before making a move to Turkish side Konyaspor for one year. Amakhosi was Manyama's next stop from 2018 to 2022 before being released.

Manyama won the 2014 and 2016 Telkom Knockout competitions while with Cape Town City and SuperSport, respectively.

WHAT NEXT: After the surgery, Manyama can now focus on playing a role outside the pitch and help develop the game in the country.