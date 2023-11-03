Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Katsande tips rivals to grace Carling Knockout final - 'I don't like Orlando Pirates but they will play Sekhukhune United'

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has predicted a Sekhukhune United against Orlando Pirates Carling Knockout final.

Bucs are in CK quarters

Downs, Chiefs out of the tournament

Katsande makes final prediction

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs were among the teams that fell in the initial hurdle.

Bucs made it into the last eight of the annual competition and are scheduled to play Richards Bay on Saturday while Sekhukhune United play TS Galaxy who eliminated the Brazilians.

Katsande concedes it will be a tough outing but does not see any team stopping the Sea Robbers from making it into the latter stage.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is not going to be easy because there are interesting teams still in the Knockout," Katsande told iDiski Times.

"I think Sekhukhune will be there and the team I don’t like, which is Pirates, they are going to go all the way.

"We are anticipating good and tough competition. I am glad that Sekhukhune is still in it and I want them to go and lift the trophy. Why? Because they have been in a cup final in the Nedbank.

"They can still do it, [considering the fact] that they have also been doing well in Africa. Domestically [in the league] there are challenges, they are not consistent but if you can see they are doing well in cup competitions.

"So we need them to continue the momentum in the Knockout. If they win the trophy, it will be good for the bosses, the people of Limpopo, the people from Sekhukhune, and everybody associated with the club because they really deserve it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The semi-final draw will be conducted on Monday, November 6. No team will be seeded meaning Bucs can be drawn against Babina Noko if both make it into the last four.

Chefs are the most successful team in the Knockout competition with 13 titles and they last won it in 2010. Sundowns are the second most successful side, having won it four times and they are the last team to lift it before the four-year hiatus.

Surprisingly, Pirates have been crowned champions just once and that was in 2011 while Cape Town Spurs have claimed it twice before.

WHAT NEXT: The Soweto giants have not won any of their last four Premier Soccer League matches.

The Saturday fixture is a must-win for them to boost the players' confidence and ease the building tension between the team and fans.