Ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Andrianarimanana hopeful to play for Black Leopards soon

The Lidoda Duvha midfielder is hopeful of making his return when the PSL season resumes

Black midfielder Andriamirado Andrianarimanana remains confident he will don the Lidoda Duvha shirt this season despite a question mark over this future.

The Madagascar international moved to from Fosa Juniors in 2018 but his move attracted controversy and he remains banned for four months after his switch was deemed illegal by Fifa.

After struggling to make his mark at Naturena, ‘Dax’ was shipped out to Lidoda Duvha at the beginning of the current campaign but he says he will return to the field of play soon, suggesting that the coronavirus pandemic is a blessing in disguise for him.

More teams

“I’m currently staying at home, training slow,” Andrianarimanana told FarPost.

“Yes boss after two months, finish the problem. Yes, I play [after two months]. After two months I come back for playing, after two months.

“It’s Jesus who gave me this, not Corona, Jesus. Ja, Jesus gave me.”

After joining the Soweto giants in 2018, Juniors went to the global football governing body to appeal, stating that he was still contracted to them and the -based body ruled in favour of the Malagasy club in February this year.

Further reports also suggested that Fifa discovered that the Madagascan signed for the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders while still contracted to Juniors, but Amakhosi argued that he did not have a professional contract at the time of his move.

Article continues below

In addition, the 28-year-old midfielder was banned for four months but he was granted an opportunity to appeal the decision through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Amakhosi were handed a ban from signing players for two consecutive transfer windows and were given a chance to also appeal the sanction.

Meanwhile, with the PSL season currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and no clear date when the games will resume, Andrianarimanana will look forward to representing coach Allan Clark’s side.