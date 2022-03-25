Kaizer Chiefs legend Patrick Mayo has claimed there is a possible conflict of interest with Golden Arrows owner Mato Madlala's role as Acting CEO of the Premier Soccer League.

Recently, Amakhosi won an arbitration case against PSL and will have their matches against Golden Arrows and Cape Town City replayed, a matter that the league managers were not in favour of.

Mayo added Madlala wanted to be awarded the three points for the unplayed fixture in order to have Golden Arrows in a better position on the table.

"This has Mato [Madlala] written all over it," Mayo told KickOff in response to a possible PSL appeal.

"Remember she owns Golden Arrows, one of the teams that Chiefs were supposed to play, so she wants the three points.

"She knows the three points will put Arrows in a good position on the log table.

"It's clear the season will not be finished in time, if they oppose what the advocate said it means this case will continue to drag."

Mayo also applauded the Safa judgment: "The decision to play the two matches was the right one because I would have done the same thing if it was up to me," he added.

"No one invites Covid-19 and if you experience an outbreak of positive Covid-19 cases you have to stop the game."

Meanwhile, former Orlando Pirates striker Andries Sebola said Madlala should vacate her position in the PSL.

"I think Mato must vacate her position as she has overstayed her stay as acting CEO," Sebola said.

"According to the labour law, a person should be acting for only six months. She must vacate the position, and even more so regarding this case involving Arrows and Chiefs."

However, he believed Golden Arrows and Cape Town City should be given the points against the Glamour Boys.

"But that said, I don't think Chiefs will be allowed to play the two games. For the season to be completed on time, both Arrows and Cape Town City must be awarded three points each," he concluded.