Ex-Kaizer Chiefs ace Maluleka draws Hazard inspiration in defending Mamelodi Sundowns move

The midfielder has stated he is satisfied with his performance for the champions in the maiden season with them

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka has explained why he does not regret his move to join Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Maluleka, 32, struggled to stamp his authority on the starting Mamelodi Sundowns team, only featuring in 11 games - and 14 across all competitions - in a season where the Brazilians dominated the league once more.

"It was good [the first season], but obviously, judging from the situation I came from, playing week in and out, a lot of people would say it was very bad," Maluleka told KickOff.com.

"But I came here and found players already playing and playing the number of games I played, I feel I did well in the first season and I will be able to build from here for next season."

The midfielder used the example of how Belgian star Eden Hazard has struggled at Real Madrid to explain why his situation is not completely unique.

"This is my first season and you look at players worldwide, everywhere it happens to everyone, even Hazard at Real Madrid," he added.

"These things take time. I am still adjusting as well but obviously, we don't have much time, but I don't regret anything, to be honest, and like I said I, feel I have done well and I can build from here [for next season]."

Recently, the former Ajax Cape Town star responded to claims he was moving close to the exit door at Mamelodi Sundowns.

"I am very happy at Sundowns, and I am in a very good space. I have heard about these moves. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't happen, it doesn’t happen," he told News 24. "I am a Sundowns player, and I am not going anywhere. I think [the first] season was good. I feel I contributed where I could."

"A lot of people didn't give me a chance and I played. I did not play much, but I feel that I did well in my first season. It's always amazing. You can't explain it, because you get players who play football their whole careers and they end up retiring without even winning anything.

"For me to have already won four titles is a big thing. I am very happy.

His time at Chloorkop was made more difficult by the fact that he had to compete for a position with Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali, Rivaldo Coetzee, and Lebohang Maboe.