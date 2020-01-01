Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela wanted to reunite with former Orlando Pirates coach Mokwena

The former Amakhosi coach is confident that the highly-rated mentor will be a huge success in his career

Lamontville head coach Steve Komphela says he was keen to reunite with Rhulani Mokwena at .

Komphela gave Mokwena his coaching break at now-defunct Platinum Stars in 2009.

The experienced coach is known to be a big admirer of Mokwena, who has since worked for and as an assistant coach.

Komphela has now revealed that he attempted to lure the 35-year-old tactician to Amakhosi where he served as the head coach between 2015 and 2018.

“I wanted to bring him in when I was at Kaizer Chiefs, he has an amazing football brain. He is so passionate about the game,” Komphela told Far Post.

It was after Mokwena was promoted from the Sundowns development team to assist Pitso Mosimane in the first team.

The young mentor then moved to Pirates in 2017 where he worked under Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, before serving as the club's caretaker coach between August and December 2019.

“We would miss the opportunity to have a great coach if we underestimate his capabilities as a country," Komphela continued.

"He has never been an assistant that picks up cones [at training], he contributes immensely and lets you shine as head coach. He will be a huge success in his career."

Mokwena is now at where is the head coach and he is expected to ensure that the club retains its status in the this season which has been suspended indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic since mid-March 2020.

Pirates loaned him out to the Chilli Boys last month, but the Eastern Cape-based side is keen to keep him on a permanent deal.

Komphela, who has also coached and in the PSL, added that Mokwena is “one hell of a human being” whose “network at his age is one to envy."

Mokwena is said to be a close ally of Matt Newbury, a senior academy scout at reigning European champions .

Almost two years ago, Mokwena travelled to the United Kingdom to pay a visit to Liverpool’s academy while on a short study leave.

