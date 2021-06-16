Amid ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt links, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila set for talks with Kerr

The Polokwane-based side is expected to make changes ahead of the new 2021/22 campaign

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are set to hold talks with their head coach Dylan Kerr amidst reports linking the club with former Kaizer Chiefs mentor Gavin Hunt.

Kerr steered Tshakhuma to safety from relegation in the PSL after joining Vhadau Vha Damani midway through the 2020/21 season.

Recent reports have indicated that Kerr has attracted interest from ambitious National First Division side Cape Town Spurs, and that his future with Tshakhuma is uncertain.

However, the English tactician has insisted that he did not receive an offer from Spurs and he revealed that he will soon hold a meeting with Tshakhuma chairman Abram Sello.

“Honestly, those are just rumours. I did not receive an offer. However, I was asked by my agent if I would be interested in coaching in the NFD," Kerr told Daily Sun.

"At the moment, I am still going to meet my chairman [TTM chairman Abram Sello] and discuss the next plans.”

TTM are said to be considering dismissing Kerr despite him guiding Vhadau Vha Damani to the 2021 Nedbank Cup title, which was the club's first-ever major trophy.

Far Post are reporting that Vhadau Vha Damani have made contact with Hunt, after the accomplished tactician was dismissed by Chiefs late last month.

The four-time PSL title-winning mentor has also been linked with Chiefs' arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, with Bucs head coach Josef Zinnbauer under fire due to the team's inconsistency in the PSL in the recent season.

It is believed that Hunt is not short admirers as SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC are also said to have shown interest in signing Hunt ahead of the new 2021/22 campaign.

Furthermore, Tshakhuma are reportedly interested in Dan Malesela, who has remained unattached since he parted ways with Chippa United in April this year.

The local tactician was in charge of TS Galaxy in the PSL between September and December 2020, having guided the Mpumalanga side to a historic Nedbank Cup triumph during the 2018/19 season.

Lastly, TTM chairman Sello is expected to rename the club Marumo Gallants FC with the Polokwane-based side set to hold an unveiling on Wednesday afternoon.

The pharmaceutical businessman purchased the club from Limpopo-based business mogul Lawrence Mulaudzi in January 2021.