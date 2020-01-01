Ex-Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Vries among six players retained by Moroka Swallows

The Dube Birds have began preparing for their return to the top flight league following a successful 2019/20 season

Moroka Swallows have announced the six players, who have been retained by the club ahead of the 2020/21 season.

The Dube Birds are back in the Premier Soccer League ( ) after clinching the 2019/20 National First Division (NFD) title.

The list includes Namibia international Virgil Vries and experienced attacker Lebohang Mokoena, who were some of the senior players as the team beat Cape Town to the trophy.

Vries has managed to revive his career at Swallows following a frustrating spell with in the 2018/19 campaign.

While former and winger Mokoena played an instrumental role in helping his side secure promotion to the flight league as the team captain.

The Soweto giants released the following updates on their official Facebook page on Wednesday:

"The Dube Birds have retained the Services of 22-year-old U23 South African international Goalkeeper Sanele Tshabalala."

"The Dube Birds have retained the Services of 27-year-old Defensive Midfielder Tlakusani Mthethwa."

"Mthethwa was part of the team that got relegated from the PSL, his efforts last season made sure the Birds returned to top-flight."

"The Dube Birds have retained the Services of 33-year-old former Bafana Bafana international Lebogang Mokoena."

"The Dube Birds have retained the Services of 24-year-old full-back Mthokozisi Shwabule."

"The Dube Birds have retained the Services of 31-year-old Namibian international Goalkeeper Virgil Vries."

"The Dube Birds have retained the Services of 20-year-old South African international Givemore Khupe," club statements read.

Swallows had players, who were on loan at the club during the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs trio of Given Thibedi, Itumeleng Shopane and Kagiso Malinga helped the Dube Birds secure promotion to the elite league.

It remains to be seen whether Swallows will be able to retain their services for the new campaign.

The new season is expected to start next month with Swallows set to end their five-year absence from the PSL.

The team will be under the guidance of local coach Brandon Truter, who has been retained by the Soweto giants.

Swallows will use Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto as their home ground and they are reportedly considering registering Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa as an alternate venue.