Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward Nurkovic ‘does not deserve anything’ - Royal AM contest Fifa player transfer ban

Royal AM have approached the Court of Arbitration for Sport as they dispute the player transfer sanctions handed imposed on them by Fifa.

Royal AM were ordered by Fifa to pay R12 million to Nurkovic

They missed the deadline and were banned from player transfers

Royal AM are now contesting Fifa's ban

WHAT HAPPENED? The KwaZulu-Natal side was slapped with a transfer ban by Fifa after failing to compensate their former striker Samir Nurkovic for what was ruled as illegal termination of employment.

After the Serb was dismissed by Royal AM two months into his two-year contract, he dragged the club to Fifa and they were ordered to pay R12 million.

But Thwihli Thwahla have taken the matter up to CAS, with their lawyer Leruma Thobejane saying the striker does not deserve any compensation.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We have requested urgent interim relief – we can do that in terms of the CAS rules so that the ban can be uplifted immediately and the appeal can proceed,” Thobejane told SABC Sports.

“Royal AM are saying if, at the end of the day and after reasons are given and CAS have considered the matter, we are found to be in the wrong the appropriate amount owed to Nurkovic will be paid. But not R12-million.

“For now, in terms of the merits, we believe he is not entitled to anything – he is entitled to zero, that is what would be fair to him. We will determine the amount applicable based on the contract.

“The entire award is incorrect, so let’s wait for the final decision from CAS. We did not act negligently in this matter, we acted in good faith, but Nurkovic does not deserve anything.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Royal AM applied for interim relief, the response from CAS would be key during the current player transfer window. If their appeal is considered, the player transfer ban will be lifted pending CAS' final determination of their appeal.

This is a crucial period for Royal AM coach John Maduka as he looks to beef up his squad after an inconsistent campaign last term. Failing to sign players would compromise a squad that struggled last season and faced the threat of relegation from the Premier Soccer League.

Other PSL clubs are already busy in the transfer market refreshing their squads ahead of the upcoming term.

While Royal AM are waiting on CAS' decision, Nurkovic is a free agent and hoping to get signed by Cape Town City after undergoing trials at the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROYAL AM? The KZN side now waits to hear from CAS whether their appeal has succeeded or not.