Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward Ndulula lacked discipline and professionalism - Mashaba

The ex-Bafana Bafana star disappeared from the professional scene before turning 30 following a promising start to his career

Former national team coach Ephraim Mashaba has said that Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs failed to handle former and striker Bongani Ndulula well, someone whom he thinks lacked “discipline and professionalism.”

Since being released by in 2017, Ndulula has struggled to find a club following stints with Bloemfontein , Pirates, AlmaZulu and Chiefs.

A promising start to his professional career also saw Ndulula enjoy a chance at the national team during Mashaba’s tenure as Bafana Bafana coach.

But Mashaba feels that clubs let down the 30-year-old by failing to keep him in the professional lane.

“Let’s talk about the question of the money players are getting,” Mashaba told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

"Somewhere along the line somebody said that our PSL need to take these players to schools where they will be taught about money, but somebody said ‘it’s not our money, we have paid the player and we are out of it.’

"Can you imagine such kind of a comment?

“He might have been a good player here and there but people didn’t give themselves time to look at him away from football.

"What kind of player is he, what kind of life does he live?

"Sometimes in life some things get into your head and you forget who you are or you don’t listen to people.

“What I would say to about Ndulula is that the problem was just lack of discipline and professionalism.

"You would talk to him and he would talk to you, then you would say ‘yes this boy is good, he is disciplined’ but he needed more than that. What a player, what a striker.

“I know what kind of a player he is as long as he is in the right hands. That is what is killing most of our players, they are not taken care of the way they are supposed to.”

After parting ways with Chippa, an attempt to join National First Division side Mbombela United hit a snag.

He even resurfaced at third-tier side Rovers but no permanent deal was agreed to.