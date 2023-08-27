Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward Manqele warns Mayo against Mamelodi Sundowns transfer, suggests overseas move

Former Kaizer Chiefs forward Edward Manqele has explained why he thinks signing for Mamelodi Sundowns is not ideal for Khanyisa Mayo.

Mayo was a reported transfer target of Downs and Chiefs

Downs say they are not done in the market

Manqele warns Mayo against signing for Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cape Town City striker has for long been linked with Masandawana and Kaizer Chiefs, especially after enjoying some good form last season.

But signing a new contract that will keep him at City until June 2028 appears to have discouraged his reported suitors although Sundowns have stated they are still in the market in this current transfer window.

With Sundowns having signed attackers like Lucas Ribeiro Costa, Junior Mendieta and Thapelo Maseko who have been in top form this season, Manqele feels Mayo might struggle to fit in at Chloorkop.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Whatever I say it’s from my point of view. Mayo did well at Cape Town City and his contract was renewed. This shows they value his services," Manqele told Soccer Laduma.

"So, back to the Sundowns topic. As a player going to Sundowns you should know you’ve got a lot of work to do and to compete with good players and to fight for a place in the starting lineup. He is a good player no doubt about that but for me I would like to see him enjoy his football at City, then move overseas.

"I came across a video one day of Jomo Sono talking about our fellow players not being ambitious enough and having dreams of playing overseas and to be honest he is right.

"We should have more players playing overseas so it can also help with our national team. That's why I am saying I would rather see Mayo go to Europe or other leagues overseas than joining Mamelodi Sundowns. That's my honest opinion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayo has played five games across all competitions so far this season. He has failed to score or provide a single assist in all those games.

He appears a pale shadow of the player who took the Premier Soccer League by storm last season when he struck 12 league goals to finish as joint top-scorer with Peter Shalulile.

His struggle to score goals could make him unattractive to potential suitors and might discourage Sundowns if they were still planning to sign him.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAYO? The next few matches will be crucial for Mayo to rediscover his scoring form.

If he continues to struggle for goals, that could sap the confidence out of him and leave him being branded a one-season wonder.