Ex-Kaizer Chiefs forward Chirambadare details ‘worst’ moment at Naturena

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Edmore Chirambadare has opened up on his difficult two-season spell with the Soweto giants.

Chirambadare did not flourish at Chiefs

He spent just two difficult seasons at Naturena

He now opens up on what happened

WHAT HAPPENED? Chirambadare was signed by Steve Komphela, arriving at Chiefs in 2016 amid high expectations on him following impressive performances for Zimbabwean side Chicken Inn FC. After being a handful for Mamelodi Sundowns during Chicken Inn’s participation in the Caf Champions League preliminary rounds, Chirambadare was touted to be a success at Naturena.

But he endured a difficult stint, failing to score a single goal in 23 Premier Soccer League appearances. That saw Chiefs abruptly terminating his contract in 2018.

WHAT CHIRAMBADARE SAID: “It’s when I was told that they are terminating my contract but am grateful for the opportunity that Kaizer Chiefs gave me, and I always wish them the best,” Chirambadare told FarPost. “I was told that I’m not playing, so we have to terminate the contract. Just like that. That was hurtful and probably the worst part of my time there, and I never saw it coming.

“Of course, the experience is valuable until today; I got to interact with top South African players like [Siphiwe] Tshabalala and others. I got more recognition back home because of the time I spent at Chiefs. I could have given more if they afforded me, but being a player, there is always a time to move on with high hopes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chirambadare is one of the players who have failed to shine at Chiefs in recent seasons after arriving at the club highly regarded. His compatriots Khama Billiat, Ovidy Karuru and Mitchelle Katsvairo are some of the players who signed for Chiefs with proven records and high profiles but didn't achieve the success they envisioned.

The likes of Leonardo Castro, Lazarous Kambole, Siphelele Ntshangase, Anthony Akumu, Godfrey Walusimbi and Camaldine Abraw have also highlighted Chiefs’ transfer failures.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIRAMBADARE? After scoring 11 goals for Pretoria Callies in the National First Divison last season, Chirambadare is back to enduring some trouble in front of goal at Venda Football Academy FC this season, where he has managed just one goal in eight games.

He would be hoping to pick himself up in the remaining part of the season.