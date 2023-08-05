South Africa coach Hugo Broos would be bracing up for a stern test as 2026 Fifa World Cup rivals Zimbabwe are picking up pieces following a Fifa ban.

Zimbabwe was banned by Fifa in February 2022

That saw them missing out on 2023 Afcon qualifiers

But they are now back for the World Cup qualifiers after Fifa lifted the ban

WHAT HAPPENED? Grouped in Group C with Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Niger, Lesotho, Benin and Rwanda, Bafana were most worried about the Super Eagles.

Buy they now have the Warriors as a concern as the Zimbabwe Football Association has started vetting coaches for the senior national team.

Slavia Prague assistant coach Abdulhakeem al-Tuwaijri handed in his application earlier this week after Zifa advertised the Warriors job.

He leads a list of coaches interested in leading Zimbabwe to the World Cup alongside Dynamos FC tactician Hebert Maruwa and Kalisto Pasuwa who led the team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The last coach to take charge of the Warriors was former Chippa United trainer Norman Mapeza on interim basis before the Fifa sanctions.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The role represents a key position in the Zimbabwe National Team set up in the cycle 2023-2028," read a Zifa post calling for applicants.

"The coach will be the head coach for the senior men national team and oversee the developmental sides' pathways U23, U20 and U17 for both men and women.

"With his technical team, he will lead the program and preparations of the teams for the 2023 Chan qualifiers. Cosafa Tournaments, Olympics qualifiers, 2025 Africa Cup [of Nations] qualifiers and the 2026 Fifa World Cup USA."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far, Al-Tuwaijri is the notable overseas coach who is vying to lead Zimbabwe's resurgence on the international scene. In his proposal to Zifa, he has already indicated he intends to build his team around former Orlando Pirates midfielder Nyasha Munetsi, Olympique Lyon forward Tino Kadewere, Luton Town linkman Marvelous Nakamba, ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe and Reading captain Tendai Darikwa.

If he lands the job, it is to be seen if he heeds to calls for the persuasion of attackers Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat to reconsider their retirement from international football.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Nyasha Mushekwi has been in top form in China and might capture the attention of the new Warriors coach despite being in the twilight of his football career.

With al-Tuwaijri having submitted his application, more coaches are expected to also raise their hands for the Warriors job.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZIMBABWE? The Warriors are looking for international friendly opponents in the next Fifa period to prepare themselves for the World Cup qualifiers.