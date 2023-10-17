Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender unhappy with way Amakhosi fans treated Ntseki - 'He was not given a chance! It is unfair'

A former Kaizer Chiefs defender believes Amakhosi fans were unfair to Molefi Ntseki after his appointment.

Ntseki took over from Zwane

Fans were unhappy with his appointment

Molekwane feels treatment was unfair

TELL ME MORE: Ntseki was appointed as Chiefs head coach at the beginning of the season, taking Arthur Zwane's place. The latter was demoted to the assistant coach role after failing to deliver silverware in the 2022/23 season.

The fans, who had anticipated Nasreddine Nabi's appointment, were unhappy with the management's decision to hand the former Bafana Bafana coach the job.

It is something that did not go down well with former Amakhosi star Tlou Molekwane.

WHAT HE SAID: "Let me tell you something, coach Ntseki was never given a chance from the word go after his appointment," Molekwane told SNL24.

"From the moment of his announcement, people were negative already and were all over social media, Ntseki this and Ntseki that, and they never supported the coach [which] is wrong.

"Whoever is in charge of the team - and it doesn't matter who, must be supported. The supporters should play their role which is to support the team through thick and thin," the retired defender.

"I have seen Chiefs win and the coach was never given credit for his tactics, line-up, and whatever he did that worked.

"The credit always goes to the players but whenever they feel there has to be negativity that goes straight to the coach and it is not fair. It is not good at all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since taking over at Chiefs, Ntseki has not found it easy with the fans owing to Chiefs' inconsistency.

The Glamour Boys are currently 13 points behind Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns despite playing nine matches already, one more than the defending champions.

Amakhosi further fell short in the race for the MTN8 title, which was eventually won by their rivals Orlando Pirates.

WHAT NEXT: After failing in their quest to win the MTN8 this season, and with their chances of winning PSL seemingly diminishing, Ntseki and Chiefs have the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup to fight for.

They have already gone eight seasons without a major title and getting either will be a massive confidence booster.

However, Ntseki and his players have to win the fans' hearts by being consistent on the pitch across all competitions.