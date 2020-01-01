Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Ritchie 'optimistic' of Bidvest Wits deal extension

The left-back has struggled for game time, and with his contract coming to an end, he remains positive about continuing with the Students

defender Keegan Ritchie says he is a ‘happy’ man at the club despite struggling to command a starting place in the team and is confident of extending his stay at the Braamfontein side.

The left-back who has previously had two stints at will have his Wits contract come to an end at the end of the current season.

Although managing just eight games across all competitions this season, Ritchie is hopeful of signing a contract extension.

More teams

“My contract is expiring at the end of June. I am still happy here. We have not negotiated obviously because of the lockdown, but I am optimistic I will remain here and continue to play my role,” Ritchie told Sowetan Live.

The past two seasons have seen Ritchie managing seven Premier Soccer League ( ) games in each term for Wits.

The defender who turns 30 in June admits that it not an ideal situation failing to play regular football but he is now used to the experience.

“Yes, it’s always not been an ideal situation [to be second choice]. It’s something I have been synonymous with for almost my entire career. I have embraced it, but I can’t lie and say it’s a good experience,” said Ritchie.

“Every footballer wants to play regularly. But you have to accept even when your role is minimal as well... because you still get to contribute to the team.”

Ritchie says he has contemplated switching from left-back to the midfield to increase his playing chances.

Article continues below

“I am versatile, as you know I can play in the midfield as a holding midfielder and as a winger. So, I have been having that feeling that maybe I can play more if I switch to the midfield full-time,” Ritchie said.

“However, it's always up to the coach to decide where he plays you. You can't go to the coach and tell him you want to play in the midfield.”

After managing 19 league games during the 2014/15 season while at Bloemfontein , Ritchie has failed to clock at least 10 games per season since then.