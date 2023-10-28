Has ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Radebe hinted Johnson's fate will be similar to Ntseki? 'I'm not sure anymore'

Former Bafana Bafana defender Lucas Radebe is not fully convinced Cavin Johnson will last at Kaizer Chiefs.

Johnson is Chiefs' 8th coach since 2015

Amakhosi are desperate for silverware

Radebe not sure interim coach will last

WHAT HAPPENED: The ex-Al Ahly assistant coach replaced the fired Molefi Ntseki while Dillon Sheppard was confirmed as his deputy.

However, the high coach turnover at Naturena owing to failure to deliver positive results consistently, has made the former South Africa international doubt whether the interim coach will be successful.

The former Amakhosi centre-back concedes the pressure is high at the club and it needs character to give your best.

WHAT HE SAID: "To be honest, I am not sure anymore now, this is a big brand, Kaizer Chiefs, and there’s a lot of expectations for the club," Radebe told the media.

"I think everybody knows it’s a massive club that needs a big push, it needs character and it needs attitude to get to that level again."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Radebe went on to comment on Ntseki's exit, "You know, it’s a pity that, as a coach or manager, you are being judged on the results and they have not been coming," the now 54-year-old former Leeds United player added.

"I think coaching a big club like Chiefs comes with a lot of expectations and it doesn’t matter whether you want to build or how much time you need to get them to the level that everybody can be happy with.

"It is hard, unfortunately, that is what happens in football, you learn. Surely, this is a big disappointment because you don’t want to see inconsistencies in the team, especially bringing managers in and out like that. It takes a while to steady the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Johnson is the eighth manager Chiefs have hired since the 2014/15 season when they last won a major title.

Others who have tasted the now-bitter Naturena waters are Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter, Arthur Zwane and Ntseki.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see how long the relationship between Johnson and Chiefs will last; whether he will be permanently confirmed, or a new coach will be brought in.

Regardless of what will happen, it is obvious the fans are hungry for success and if the current tactician will struggle to deliver, then the unforgiving supporters will force their way as they did with Ntseki.