Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Ngezana taking FCSB 'massive opportunity' as doorway to Bafana Bafana return

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has opened up on what his move to FCSB could mean for his international career.

Ngezana last played for Bafana in 2018

He recently joined Romanian side FCSB

The defender hopes move to Europe will get him back into Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old recently completed a move to the Romanian outfit to end seven years as an Amakhosi first-team player. After enjoying being part of the South Africa Under-20 and Under-23 squads, Ngezana broke into the Bafana Bafana set-up in 2018.

But since then, he has struggled to return to the national team. The central defender hopes his move to Europe with reopen the national team door for him.

WHAT WAS SAID: “This is a massive opportunity for me to grow,” Ngezana told Sowetan Live. “This move will certainly open many doors for me. I will make sure I stay longer abroad. I want to use this move as a stepping stone to even better opportunities. I also have Bafana in my mind, I want to break into the team.

“When you are playing in Europe, you are surrounded by opportunities, so my aim is to always be willing to learn because you’ll never know who’s watching.

“I wasn’t surprised when I was told I am going to Europe because this has always been my dream and I knew it was always going to come.

“I joined Chiefs as a boy and left as a man. Playing for Chiefs all these years gave my career a strong foundation. I can safely say that all the things I went through at Chiefs have helped me to grow as a player and as a person, hence I am positive that whatever challenge I face in Romania I will overcome it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The opening half of the 2023/24 season is expected to be terrific as players fight for places in the Bafana squad ahead of January's Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Hugo Broos might be forced to drop a number of players who helped him qualify for Afcon if hard-to-ignore stars emerge.

Ngezana would be one of the players trying to capture the mind of Broos and playing in the Uefa Conference League with FCSB is a huge opportunity for him to gain more experience and convince the Bafana coach that he deserves to be considered for national team duty.

Standing in Ngezan's way in the current South Africa squad are vice-captain Siyanda Xulu and Mothobi Mvala who are the preferred central defence players while Grant Kekana is also around. At right-back which is another position he is comfortable with, the likes of Thapelo Morena, Nyiko Mobbie and Khuliso Mudau are his competitors.

WHAT NEXT FOR NGEZANA? The ex-Amakhosi star has linked up with his new teammates at FCSB and the team is in the Netherlands for pre-season camp and he will feature in friendly games lined up.