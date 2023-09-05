Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Ngezana opens up after struggles in Europe with FCSB

FCSB's Siyabonga Ngezana has revealed he struggled at the club because he had not adapted to his new environment after joining from Kaizer Chiefs.

Ngezana joined FCSB several months ago

He struggled to settle

South African explains why

TELL ME MORE: Ngezana did not have a good start with the Romanian outfit, with the club insisting he needs time to get used to his new surroundings.

He made his first start last weekend and helped FCSB defeat Univ. Craiova 3-0 in the Superliga.

The South African was impressive in the game, and club owner Gigi Becali felt the centre-back was extraordinary.

The 25-year-old former Amakhosi player is optimistic more chances will come his way after his recent showings.

WHAT HE SAID: "It was not easy to change countries and adapt. It was hard for me to go so long without playing," Ngezana said as quoted by Digi Sport.

"I had to wait for an opportunity to play. I hope that after the performance on Saturday, I will get another opportunity.

"It is a dream to play in Europe but I have to stay focused," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ngezana is a Chiefs' graduate after going through the ranks. He was a regular at the Glamour Boys before FCSB signed him.

If Ngezana commands his place at the club, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos might consider having him in his team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast in early 2024.

WHAT NEXT: Ngezana is motivated to prove his worth for FCSB and make his stay at the club a successful one. The lanky centreback is also determined to prove his doubters wrong.