Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Mphahlele identifies problems haunting Amakhosi

The 32-year-old spent six trophyless seasons at Naturena and is now at AmaZulu

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has explained why he thinks the Soweto giants have been struggling to lift trophies.

Mphahlele has attributed the drought in silverware to pressure which the club's younger players struggle to cope with.

With Sundowns dominating the PSL in recent seasons, Mphahlele explains the difference in pressure at Chiefs and Masandawana.

“My time at Chiefs was good even though we didn't win trophies,” said Mphahlele on SAFM.

“I enjoyed it but the pressure was a lot. It's very different from Sundowns where the pressure comes from the players who want to win.

"But at Chiefs the pressure is from outside, the fans, some youngsters couldn't cope.”

Getting into the new season under coach Arthur Zwane, Amakhosi appear to be facing the same problems mentioned by Mphahlele.

Chiefs have not won any piece of silverware since lifting the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title and Mphahlele endured six unsuccessful seasons before being released in June.

He is now at AmaZulu where he made his debut last Saturday when he came off the bench in the 2-1 win over Cape Town City.

He recently completed the switch to Usuthu after training with SuperSport United and he explains why the Matsatsantsa move did not materialise.

“I remember I called Gavin Hunt and the first thing he said was, are you looking for a job? I said yes,” Mphahlele added.

“He said I'd love to sign you but now I need attackers and I've just signed Tyson [Thulani Hlatshwayo] and I can't offload these defenders. So I was just training there knowing I won't sign.

He then explains how he ended up signing for Brandon Truter’s Usuthu who have been rebuilding after releasing 15 players.

“I then got a call from AmaZulu who wanted me to come immediately and I went. It's been great here so far, I'm getting used to the humidity in Durban,” he continued.

“Obviously there were a couple of offers after I left Chiefs. Actually, my son helped me decide. He said he heard on the radio that I was leaving Chiefs and asked if it was true. I said ‘yes and where would you like me to go?’ AmaZulu is one of the clubs he mentioned.”

Before joining Chiefs, Mphahlele was Sundowns captain and left Chloorkop a few months before they won the Caf Champions League trophy.

“Everywhere I go Sundowns fans ask me why I left because I was captain,” Mphahlele concluded.

“I understand it and I love Sundowns. But I'm happy to have started the revolution at Sundowns, look where they are now. We started it.”