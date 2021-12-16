Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Mkhonza hits back at Modise - I think he has forgotten

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Siphiwe Mkhonza has denied ever being sent by the Soweto giants to try and lure Teko Modise to join them from SuperSport United in 2007.

This comes after Modise recently claimed he felt disrespected when he was approached by Mkhonza who asked him, on behalf of Chiefs officials, to join Amakhosi.

The ex-Bafana Bafana star said he instead opted to sign for their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates who had sent officials.

But Mkhonza dismisses the claims, saying Modise could have been let down by his memory as he only approached his former Ria Stars teammate to lure him to player agent Jazzman Mahlakgane’s stable.

“Okay, obviously I let it go because I can’t say ‘no, Chiefs didn’t send me.’ I think he’s forgotten, I was the one who recruited him to join Jazzman Mahlakgane, the manager – not Chiefs,” Mkhonza told iDiski Times.

“Yes. Jazzman said to me ‘you played with Teko at Ria Stars, can you chat to him?’ Because Teko when Ria Stars was sold, he went to City Pillars, remember.

“So the game that I chatted to Teko was Chiefs versus City Pillars. It was a Cup game if I’m not mistaken. It was that Absa Cup. So I spoke to Teko and I said ‘no, Teko, Jazzman wants to have a chat with you.’

“That time his manager was Alex Bondarenko. They were having a clash with Alex Bondarenko and Jazzman said ‘speak to Teko, I want him in my stable’. Remember, I’m Jazzman’s first player, so some of the players in Jazzman’s stable we spoke.

“He said, let’s have a meeting with this and that player, that is how most of the players have joined. But for me finding a player for Chiefs, ai never, definitely no.”

Mkhonza spent three seasons at Kaizer Chiefs and says the club’s professionalism would not let him discuss with a player on their behalf.

“One thing that I’ll never, never talk about Chiefs, Chiefs professionalism is one of the best in the country,” said Mkhonza.

“I think I’ve played for eight teams but I’ve never seen such professionalism. I know that it’s also in Sundowns, they are doing so well in that regard of professionalism but Chiefs… Because I’ve played for Chiefs, I know the culture, in terms of professionalism they are number one.

“I was like, ok let me not bash Teko on social media but I can never go and find a player for any club, I’m a professional myself, it doesn’t make any sense.”

After opting for Pirates, Modise went on to play for Mamelodi Sundowns before winding down his playing career at Cape Town City.