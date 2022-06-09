Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Kannemeyer pleads for Zwane to be given time to rebuild Amakhosi

The new Amakhosi coach got the job to lead a club back to glory after seven years without winning a trophy

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender David Kannemeyer has told Arthur Zwane to ignore the Soweto giants’ fans to avoid getting distracted on his job.

Kannemeyer feels Zwane should be given time to build a more competitive team but with Chiefs having last won a trophy in 2015, their demanding fans might be impatient with the new coach despite his playing history with the club.

“I Just hope he gets enough time. He takes on Kaizer Chiefs at a difficult time, they are in a rebuilding phase,” Kannemeyer told KickOff.

“There is potential, but the club has to support him or they risk repeating the same mistakes. That’s why I’m saying the fans have to give him time. It’s a very young team and it will take some time to gel together.

“I know fans are important but my advice to Zwane is that he has to ignore them and everything happening off the pitch, he has to focus solely on the team.”

Since winning the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title under Stuart Baxter, Chiefs have struggled to win any silverware.

Coaches like Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp, Gavin Hunt and Baxter in his second stint at the club, have failed to inspire the Soweto giants to a trophy.

Zwane now shoulders the responsibility of breaking Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance in domestic football.

Kannemeyer believes his former teammate is the right man for the Chiefs job.

“Look, I think it’s a great move for the club. Zwane is someone who has been there for over a decade,” said Kannemeyer.

“He understands the culture and identity of the club and he's shown that he can create a good team with what he did for the reserves. Zwane got his first taste as head coach in an interim role after the departure of Gavin Hunt.”

Zwane has started his tenure by offloading eight players like Samir Nurkovic, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Bernard Parker, Lebogang Manyama, Daniel Cardoso, Lazarous Kambole, Dumisani Zuma and Leonardo Castro.

Chiefs have so far confirmed Ashley Du Preez and Zitha Kwinika as their new signings while Siyethemba Sithebe is reportedly on his way to Naturena.