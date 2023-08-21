Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Kannemeyer backs embattled Ntseki, says firing coach 'will be madness and crazy'

While Molefi Ntseki is feeling the heat in the Kaizer Chiefs job, former Amakhosi star David Kannemeyer is singing in the under-fire coach’s corner.

Chiefs have failed to win their three PSL games

Some fans are calling for coach Ntseki's head

But a club legend has backed the embattled coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Ntseki has guided the Soweto giants to a winless run of three matches in the Premier Soccer League.

That has angered a section of Chiefs fans and some of them attacked him with objects following the 1-0 defeat by TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

Kannemeyer feels it is premature to start calling for the dismissal of Ntseki and encouraged club bosses not to succumb to the fans’ pressure to get rid of the coach now.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I understand that fans want results, but for Ntseki to be fired now, I think it will be madness and crazy,” said Kannemeyer as per FARPost.

“I think fans are not being fair to Ntseki. How can they call for the coach to be fired just after three games? It will take some time for new Chiefs players to settle and to understand the coach, which is reality.

“I hear fans calling for the club to get an experienced coach. Ntseki is also an experienced coach. He has coached the national team. I hope the Chiefs chairman [Motaung] does not listen to fans and give Ntseki a chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaannemeyer appears to have a soft spot for Chiefs players and coaches. Just last week, the former defender pleaded with the club to give Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana another chance.

But Amakhosi went on to release the Burundi international striker who had a year left on his Chiefs contract.

While Kannemeyer is calling for patience on Ntseki, another Amakhosi ex-player Junior Khanye does not see anything good coming out under the current coach.

Khanye even goes on to say former head coach Arthur Zwane was better than the former Bafana Bafana trainer.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants will be at home against AmaZulu on Saturday as Ntseki tries to correct things and mend his relationship with Amakhosi fans.