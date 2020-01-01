Ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender Gould not considering retirement yet

The 37-year-old ex-Bafana Bafana star is clubless after recently parting ways with Stellenbosch FC

Former defender Morgan Gould says that he still has a lot more to offer as a football player.

After featuring in 11 Premier Soccer League ( ) games for Stellenbosch this season, Gould was released from his contract and will not participate in the remainder of the season if football continues in .

At 37, the former South Africa international feels he is not yet done playing football and intends to continue.

More teams

"My legs will carry me until I die. There's still more I want to do on the pitch,” said Gould as per Sowetan Live.

“I want to inspire youngsters, that's my wish when I join a team. I want our youngsters to do more than our generation did. I have gained vast experience in football, so now I aspire to teach and advise the upcoming players.

"As much as I can say that I am happy with my contributions at Stellenbosch, but as a footballer you always want more game time, that's what I can say.”

At Stellenbosch, he mainly faced competition from fellow veteran defenders Marc van Heerden and Robyn Johannes.

Gould joined Stellenbosch as a free agent at the beginning of the current season from SuperSport United, having previously spent four seasons at Kaizer Chiefs where he was a 2015 league title winner.

The defender’s future is yet to be known and he was one of the senior players at the Cape side.

"I am just happy to be home with my family. At this point, being with my family is the most important thing," Gould said.

He was part of the 2009 Fifa Confederation Cup and last played for Bafana Bafana in 2017.

Article continues below

When he was recently released by Stellenbosch, coach Steve Barker described him as a “true professional” and a “legend of South African football.”

“Morgan was really good for us, on and off the field,” Barker said.

“A true professional, a legend of South African football, it was a pleasure to have him at our club. We also thank him for his services and we wish him well in his career going forward.”