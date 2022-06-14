The free-agent insists if Bucs came for him he would not hesitate to sign for them since it will give him another chance to play in the Soweto Derby

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso would not turn down an opportunity to play for Orlando Pirates if an offer comes his way.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after being released by Amakhosi, alongside Kearyn Baccus, Daniel Akpeyi, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Lazalous Kambole, and Samir Nurkovic while Kenya international Anthony Akumu was put on sale.

Cardoso insists playing for Pirates would present him with an opportunity of playing Chiefs in the Soweto Derby which is the biggest game in South Africa.

"Yeah, of course [I will sign for Pirates if they come for me]. I mean football is a business now," the defender said on Marawa Sports Worldwide.

"Also, it would also give me another opportunity to be in the Soweto Derby. It’s the biggest game in the country, it’s one of the biggest derbies around the world.

"And if they acquire my services I’ll definitely be open to it. I have seen Brilliant Khuzwayo, he went from Chiefs [to Pirates]. There have been many players [moving between the Soweto giants].

"I’ll definitely consider it, if the opportunity comes knocking on the door I won’t turn it down."

Cardoso, who spent seven years at Naturena and went on to play for Amakhosi 202 times, insists the team has struggled to win trophies owing to a lack of commitment from players as well as poor signings.

"I think the biggest downfall over the past seven years I was there… I have seen players brought in and let go within six months to a year [because they were not the right fit]," Cardoso continued.

Article continues below

"Sometimes the quality of signings that come to Chiefs… you bring in players from the NFD (National First Division), you bring in free agents. I mean, they are passionate about playing but some players just want to earn a salary.

"And you can see it on the field. You can see who wants to play and how some players just arrive at training reeking of alcohol because they don’t care. I believe that was the biggest effect [problem] we had at Chiefs in the years that I was there."