Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso has taken aim at the Soweto giants coach Arthur Zwane’s rebuilding project at Amakhosi.

Chiefs have been rebuilding under Zwane

That saw them getting rid of experienced players

Cardoso believes it was not a good move

WHAT HAPPENED? Cardoso was part of a group of experienced players who were released by Chiefs before the start of the current season. Others are Leonardo Castro, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama and Kearyn Baccus.

Their departure paved way for youngsters like Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane, who are now enjoying some game time under Zwane.

Remaining experienced players like Itumeleng Khune, Cole Alexander, Pathutshedzo Nange and Erick Mathoho have seen little game time this season although some have been struggling with fitness issues.

Cardoso feels sidelining players with more experience while entrusting young players in the bid to end a long trophy drought will not yield the desired results.

WHAT CARDOSO SAID: “I don’t want to open up a can of worms but youngsters are not going to win you titles or trophies,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.

“They are in a rebuilding phase as you can see, Zwane, Shabalala, [Happy] Mashiane, [Siyabonga] Ngezana, they got rid of all the experienced players. If you look at Sundowns’ team, they have experienced players which is why they win trophies season in, season out.

“I think he’s got a good foundation going there, but to win titles and trophies, you need far more experience, especially on the field. I mean they have quite a few experienced players sitting in the stands and at home and it’s been missed for them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane has invested trust in a younger squad which is fighting to win the Nedbank Cup which is the only realistic chance at silverware left for Chiefs this season after failing to claim the MTN8 and following Mamelodi Sundowns’ Premier Soccer League title triumph.

Amakhosi are also pushing for a return to the Caf Champions League by finishing as runners-up to Sundowns on the PSL table. Winning the Nedbank Cup or securing second spot would give Zwane more confidence in his younger players.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi continue with their quest to finish second when they visit Sekhukhune United for Sunday’s league match, where Cardoso will have a chance to show his former paymasters what they have been missing.