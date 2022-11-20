Important lessons from ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp, Manchester United striker Ronaldo

The Germany-born coach criticized some of his former players while the Portugal striker was disapproving of some of his younger club teammates

Both Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo and former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp made headlines this week with their comments on a number of subjects.

Ronaldo got a whole lot of things off his chest in an interview with Piers Morgan and among the topics he dived into were the attitudes and application of some of the young players at Manchester United.

"I can see my kid [who is] 12 years old. The mentality is not the same, they are not suffering," Ronaldo said as quoted by ESPN.

"Their hunger [is different]. I think they have things more easily, everything's easy, they don't suffer - and don't care."

Ronaldo is of course famous for his incredible work ethic as he's maximized his talent to the limit.

"It's a little bit shame [young players don't follow] because if they have the best examples in front of their eyes, and if they don't at least copy what you did, for me, it's kind of weird, because I remember when I was 18, 19, 20," the ex-Real Madrid forward also said.

"I always looked to see the best players when Van Nistelrooy, Ferdinand, Roy Keane, and Giggs - this is why I have the success that I have and longevity.

"They don't care [about playing with me], some yes but most of them no. But for me it's not surprising because they're not going to have longevity [in their] careers. It's impossible."

Closer to home

Middendorp, meanwhile, spoke - among several other subjects - how he felt let down by some of his senior stars in the season when Kaizer Chiefs threw away the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns three years ago.

"Some players went out to do nonsense and you guys have all seen videos of Mathoho and Itumeleng Khune along with all these guys partying but none of you guys ever spoke about it," he said.

“Then they come two weeks before we go into the bubble where you had to play games every three days. Then at that time, you don’t have players in the second line-up who can perform at the same level. There was nobody who could replace Manyama, George Maluleka every three days. No chance.

"Mathoho was totally flat in the bubble and as a coach, there are factors that you can’t influence and we ended up second."

Warnings to take note of

The messages from both were clear - without single-minded discipline, focus, dedication and hard work, sustained success becomes all the harder to obtain.

In the PSL there has been no shortage of players with off-the-field discipline issues over the years, including at the big clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

And so it's an area where coaches and soccer administrators in South Africa should be looking to find solutions, or at least ways of improving and better managing these aspects of the game.