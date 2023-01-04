Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp makes outrageous Mamelodi Sundowns PSL prediction

Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp has opined Mamelodi Sundowns will win the Premier Soccer League with a 20-point gap.

Sundowns defeated Swallows 2-0 to open a seven-point gap

Brazilians have won PSL five times in a row

Middendorp says no team can stop Downs

WHAT HAPPENED: Swallows head coach Middendorp believes no PSL team is close to matching Sundowns in terms of quality.

The 64-year-old German insists the Brazilians will successfully retain their Premier Soccer League crown by a big margin.

The veteran tactician made his remarks in the wake of Swallows' 2-0 loss against the league leaders on Tuesday at Loftus Road.

Neo Maema and Themba Zwane were on target for South Africa's top-tier defending champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They [Sundowns] have phenomenal resources; let’s not make jokes about it; it’s a very clear opinion at the end of the season," Middendorp told the media as quoted by Far Post.

"Sundowns will be 20 points clear of each and everybody. It’s a reality in terms of the resources, the players they have, and the fitness cohesion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have won the PSL in the recent five seasons in a row, taking their South African top-tier trophies tally to 12.

Currently, they have a seven-point advantage over second-placed SuperSport United. Downs have collected 34 points from 11 wins and two draws while losing twice in the process.

WHAT NEXT: Sundowns will play Richards Bay in their next assignment to be staged at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban on Friday.