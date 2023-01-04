Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp makes outrageous Mamelodi Sundowns PSL prediction

Swallows coach Ernst Middendorp has opined Mamelodi Sundowns will win the Premier Soccer League with a 20-point gap.

  • Sundowns defeated Swallows 2-0 to open a seven-point gap
  • Brazilians have won PSL five times in a row
  • Middendorp says no team can stop Downs

WHAT HAPPENEDSwallows head coach Middendorp believes no PSL team is close to matching Sundowns in terms of quality.

The 64-year-old German insists the Brazilians will successfully retain their Premier Soccer League crown by a big margin.

The veteran tactician made his remarks in the wake of Swallows' 2-0 loss against the league leaders on Tuesday at Loftus Road.

Neo Maema and Themba Zwane were on target for South Africa's top-tier defending champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "They [Sundowns] have phenomenal resources; let’s not make jokes about it; it’s a very clear opinion at the end of the season," Middendorp told the media as quoted by Far Post.

"Sundowns will be 20 points clear of each and everybody. It’s a reality in terms of the resources, the players they have, and the fitness cohesion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have won the PSL in the recent five seasons in a row, taking their South African top-tier trophies tally to 12.

Currently, they have a seven-point advantage over second-placed SuperSport United. Downs have collected 34 points from 11 wins and two draws while losing twice in the process.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Neo Maema, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2023BackpagepixRhulani Mokwena, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2023Backpagepix

WHAT NEXTSundowns will play Richards Bay in their next assignment to be staged at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban on Friday.

