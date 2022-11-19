Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp blames Khune, Mathoho's 'nonsense' for 2019/20 PSL title collapse

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has revisited their failure to win the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League title.

Middendorp revisits 2019/20 season failure

The German mentions certain players for their title collapse

Chiefs had led the standings until the last day of the campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi led the standings for the better part of that season but sensationally collapsed on the final day of the campaign. Mamelodi Sundowns snatched the title that had appeared to be already in Chiefs’ hands.

After PSL football had been suspended because of Covid-19, the Soweto giants returned a different side which allowed Masandawana’s comeback. That led to the sacking of Middendorp who now blames players, particularly Itumeleng Khune, Erick Mathoho and Lebogang Manyama, who back then were filmed out partying in a video that went viral.

WHAT MIDDENDORP SAID: "What happened over there are all facts and I’m not insulting anybody," Middendorp told KickOff.

"It is facts about how I was treated at that moment while I was there. The circumstances at hand were that some players were not as sharp as before when we went into the bubble.

"Some players went out to do nonsense and you guys have all seen videos of Mathoho and Itumeleng Khune along with all these guys partying but none of you guys ever spoke about it.

“Then they come two weeks before we go into the bubble where you had to play games every three days. Then at that time, you don’t have players in the second line-up who can perform at the same level. There was nobody who could replace Manyama, George Maluleka every three days. No chance.

"Mathoho was totally flat in the bubble and as a coach, there are factors that you can’t influence and we ended up second. I’m not a big talker as I was committed to the work as a coach be it rescuing the teams in the Bundesliga or providing progress at Chiefs after I took over in December 2018.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2019/20 failure was the closest Chiefs got to win the league title since the 2014/15 season. Allowing Sundowns to overtake them extended Amakhosi’s trophy drought which is still running today. Coaches Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Arthur Zwane who came after Middendorp arrived with pressure to end the long wait for silverware.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Zwane is currently the one at the helm of Amakhosi and expectations are on him to win trophies for the Soweto giants. Chiefs are fourth on the PSL table with six points fewer than leaders Sundowns and resume their matches by visiting Golden Arrows on New Year's eve.