WHAT HAPPENED? Middendorp urged Maahier Davids to go for a coaching program at Ajax Amsterdam and he feels more local tacticians should do the same. This comes after Mosimane recently encouraged South African coaches to take up jobs outside the country. Mosimane is in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli Jeddah after being the first South African coach to work in Egypt.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I fully agree with Pitso’s statement saying ‘guys, jobs are not coming to you or in your living room area and you can’t coach in your garden’, it is not the case,” Middendorp told iDiski Times. “The coaching job is different and that is what it has to be very clear if you want to make it happen.

“Too many coaches are sitting at home and are not flexible or whatever. With Fadlu [Davids], I spoke about it and I said, ‘Fadlu, take it [the Lokomotiv Moscow assistant coach role], you have to go and that is the next step for you to see the real professionalism and do it’, don’t hesitate’. Maahier is going to Amsterdam to be involved in the project worldwide. Just go, just do it and don’t wait and sit around.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A number of South African coaches are beginning to take interest in working elsewhere. Benni McCarthy is part of Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff at Manchester United. Quinton Fortune is now with the England U20s, having previously being a Manchester United U23 coach as well as with Reading FC. Ex-Orlando Pirates tactician Roger de Sa is Iran assistant coach while Davids was Josef Zinnbauer’s understudy at Lokomotiv Moscow until recently. Steven Pienaar is a development coach at Ajax Amsterdam and Bradley Carnel is the head tactician of Major League Soccer side St Louis City.

WHAT NEXT FOR SA COACHES? Following a growing trek outside South Africa, more coaches are expected to take up jobs in other African countries or outside the continent.