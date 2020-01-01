Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Komphela: Golden Arrows and PSL teams should brace themselves for injuries

There will be games played almost every day as the league looks to complete the season by early September 2020

Lamontville head coach Steve Komphela is expecting a lot of teams to struggle with injuries when the 2019/20 season resumes.

The current campaign which was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic in March is set to resume this weekend with the Nedbank Cup semi-finals taking place on Saturday.

Komphela's side was eliminated from the South African by ABC Motsepe League (Gauteng) side Vaal University of Technology (VUT) in February and they will be focusing solely on their league campaign.

The experienced tactician believes there will be increased pressure on the medical staff at most PSL clubs with the workload expected to go up significantly as a result of back-to-back fixtures.

“We are looking forward to the challenge in the last seven remaining matches. We know the games will be coming thick and fast,” said Komphela on Daily Sun.

“We just have to cope and hope we won’t have too many injuries. But I anticipated a lot of teams, naturally so, will be struggling with a number of injuries.

"We just hope they are not too bad so we can see the season over."

Abafana Bes'thende are currently placed seventh on the league standings and they will be hoping to finish in the top eight and qualify for next season's MTN8 competition.

Komphela is keeping his fingers crossed as injuries could affect their plans of securing a top-eight finish.

“The study and data collected have shown that there were lots of injuries and they’re still happening," he continued.

"I’m sure is not going to be different. We just hope they don’t become a hindrance. It is just seven matches left.

“We didn’t have many injury concerns before the suspension kicked in. We had come from a solid pre-season, had played matches and the loading of the players was sufficiently scientific," he added.

“Now there has been an issue about the restart. We have been doing training sessions via zoom and we only just got back to the training field.”

Arrows will be hoping to resume their league campaign with a win over PSL debutants Stellenbosch FC at Tuks Stadium on August 15.