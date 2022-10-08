Ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Khan warns against Mbesuma-Bimenyimana comparisons

Former Kaizer Chiefs development coach Farouk Khan feels it is too early to judge striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

The striker started life at Chiefs on a promising note

Chiefs have been struggling for prolific forwards

Nurkovic the last Amakhosi striker to reach double figures

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burundi international forward has scored three goals in four Premier Soccer League appearances. But Khan has cautioned Amakhosi fans against celebrating with the impression they have finally found a goal-scoring machine in the mould of Collins Mbesuma. Mbesuma scored 25 league goals during the 2004/05 season and PSL strikers have since been struggling to break that record. Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile finished two goals short of reaching that record last season. Now with Bimenyimana having shown some promise, Khan has watered down expectations of the lanky striker.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I always believe that you assess the quality of a player over a period of time,” Khan told iDiski Times.

“We have seen in the past, where there have been players who have been signed and they haven’t lived up to expectations as far as their goal tallies are concerned. The same applies to Chiefs’ new Burundian striker, Bimenyimana. He scored from a tap-in and more credit should go to Du Preez for the amount of work he did, no disrespect intended to the goal scorer and then he scored a penalty.

“If Chiefs fans now suddenly believe they’ve found their Collins Mbesuma, I think they are a bit too presumptuous at this moment in time. They are judging him too early, let’s give him 10 games and see what his scoring tally is thereafter.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have been struggling upfront in recent seasons and that has been blamed for their failure to lift their first trophy for the first time since 2015. Even when Samir Nurkovic scored 13 league goals three seasons ago, Amakhosi still struggled to win silverware. The arrival of Bimenyimana has provided hope that their attacking frailties have been finally solved and that will translate to silverware.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS AND BIMENYIMANA? Chiefs now visit Stellenbosch for a league game on Sunday and Bimenyimana is expected to continue with his goal-scoring form. It will be seen of the Western Cape side will be able to contain him. Coach Arthur Zwane was under pressure to find a prolific goal-scorer and all hopes now rest on Bimenyimana.